KATATE DORI - 15:45 Wincanton Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

KATATE DORI showed a near-useful level of form in bumpers, opening his account at the third attempt in that sphere at Market Rasen and, while he didn't pull any trees up over hurdles, he has taken to chasing exceptionally well. He immediately bettered his hurdles form when making a winning debut in this sphere at Exeter on New Year's Day, impressing with some accurate leaps and also travelling with purpose throughout. Katate Dori took another step forward when following up over a similar trip to this at Chepstow four days later, having no problem with the quick turnaround under testing conditions and leaving the impression there's better still to come. He had plenty in hand that day, his jockey easing him near the finish, and he looks ahead of his mark following a 5lb rise. This represents a much sterner test, but he is clearly progressing at a rate of knots over fences, and he is one to keep firmly on side at present.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.