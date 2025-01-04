Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Lazer Wolf - 12:55 Naas Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

LAZER WOLF shaped with promise behind some nice type on his first two starts over fences, and he was shorter in the betting, and duly showed improved form to open his account in this sphere on his handicap debut at Clonmel last month. He jumped well settled in mid-division, travelling smoothly throughout, before being produced to lead two from home and he quickly asserted from there. On that evidence, he looks an unexposed chaser to follow, and is strongly fancied to defy a 12lb rise in the weights now.