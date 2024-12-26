Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Lowry's Bar - 13:05 Chepstow
Flags: Horse In Focus, Trainer In Form
LOWRY'S BAR was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his first four starts, and clearly wasn't at his best when beaten on his final start at odds of 9/4-on (race won by a 200/1 shot).
He shaped well in the Silver Trophy at this course on his return in October and went with plenty of promise when beaten only by another good prospect at Bangor last month.
Lowry's Bar built on that promise when going one place better at Exeter last time, impressing with his jumping and winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 4lb rise likely underestimates him and he is the one open to the most improvement in this field.
