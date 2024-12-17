Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Javert Allen – 14:25 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

JAVERT ALLEN was lightly raced over hurdles, winning on his debut at Bangor and finishing runner-up in his next three starts but his trainer Jane Williams has wasted little time in sending the rangy five-year-old, who’s out of a half-sister to high-class chaser Eldorado Allen, over fences. Making his chasing debut in a novice handicap at Chepstow last month, Javert Allen looked a natural over the larger obstacles, going with typical zest in front and jumping well in the main. Giving weight to all four of his rivals, he pressed on early in the straight and was driven clear on the run-in to beat Lucky Lugger by two and a quarter lengths with a big gap to the rest. That earned Javert Allen the Horse In Focus flag, and as it was his first start for eleven months he’s entitled to come on for the run and a 5 lb higher mark shouldn’t prevent him from following up. In receipt of weight all round this time, he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .