Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Jagwar - 13:42 Uttoxeter Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Jagwar has quickly proved himself a better chaser than hurdler and remains open to further improvement over fences after winning both starts in this sphere with more in hand than the winning margin might suggest. Jagwar did well to get up close home and make a winning chasing debut at Wetherby in October as he was held up in a race run at a steady pace. He also overcame an unfavourable position at Bangor last time as he still had plenty to do three out and was briefly short of room early in the straight, but he made good progress and quickened up well to hit the front shortly after the final fence, readily pulling three lengths clear. That form has been franked by the runner-up and fourth winning since, and this progressive chaser looks up to defying a 9 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .