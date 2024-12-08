Sporting Life
By Timeform
Sun December 08, 2024

Sectarius - 15:22 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Sectarius was well backed on his first start for Ed Bethell (previously with Pat Murphy) when upped markedly in trip over this course and distance in October and he rewarded that support with a decisive length-and-a-quarter success.

Sectarius was slowly into stride and held up in a race run at a steady gallop but, despite that disadvantage, he was good enough to come from last to first, proving strong inside the final furlong.

That performance represented a marked improvement on his previous efforts in handicap company and a 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him, particularly as he remains unexposed for this yard and over middle-distances.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

