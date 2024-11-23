The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Lord of Thunder was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his last two starts in that sphere, and he was in the process of shaping very well on his return and chasing debut when falling two from home at Cheltenham last month.
He looks the part for chasing - a tall gelding who has experience in points - and he travelled well, looking a well-handicapped horse, yet to be asked a question when departing. Lord of Thunder has been freshened up since and, provided he's none the worse for that experience, he will be a big player from an unchanged mark.
