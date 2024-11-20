The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Helm Rock – 17:00 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Helm Rock hasn’t won for over a year, but he has tumbled down the weights in that time, and he signalled he’s ready to take advantage when narrowly beaten over a mile at Chelmsford earlier this month. He was arguably unlucky not to win on that occasion, too, racing freely out wide and losing his position around halfway, but he got himself back in contention only to meet trouble in running in the straight. Helm Rock found an opening entering the final furlong and finished with a flourish, only just failing to reel in the eventual winner. He could do with brushing up his starts, but he’s clearly back on a mark he can be competitive from and, Richard Kingscote, who has won on him before, is back in the saddle.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.