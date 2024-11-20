Sporting Life
Timeform: Flagged Up selection for today's horse racing

By Timeform
Thu November 21, 2024 · 2h ago

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Helm Rock – 17:00 Southwell

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Helm Rock hasn’t won for over a year, but he has tumbled down the weights in that time, and he signalled he’s ready to take advantage when narrowly beaten over a mile at Chelmsford earlier this month.

He was arguably unlucky not to win on that occasion, too, racing freely out wide and losing his position around halfway, but he got himself back in contention only to meet trouble in running in the straight.

Helm Rock found an opening entering the final furlong and finished with a flourish, only just failing to reel in the eventual winner. He could do with brushing up his starts, but he’s clearly back on a mark he can be competitive from and, Richard Kingscote, who has won on him before, is back in the saddle.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

