President Scottie - 14:50 Ayr Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

President Scottie progressed well over hurdles last season, winning a couple of times before signing off with a creditable fourth in a competitive event, and he made an encouraging start over fences when runner-up at Haydock last month. President Scottie, a lengthy gelding who looks the part for chasing, jumped soundly in the main at Haydock and kept on well without being able to get on terms with the prolific winner who had scored cosily on his first start over fences the previous month. That promising introduction earned President Scottie the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested in, and he also has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve with that experience under his belt. He also has the Hot Trainer Flag to highlight the good form of Nicky Richards who had six winners from his 28 runners in December and had another 11 finish placed in that period.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .