Roger Varian’s unexposed three-year-old Never Better looks interesting for his in-form stable in the mile handicap at Ayr. Making his debut at Kempton in February, Never Better had three runs on the all-weather early in the year, winning a novice back at Kempton on his second start when clearly all the sharper for his debut. Never Better then had a break of over four months and was gelded in the meantime before shaping well on his handicap/turf debut at Newbury at the end of August. Despite conceding both fitness and experience to the pair who beat him, Never Better was beaten less than a length into third behind Devoirs Choice and Hale End after holding every chance in the final furlong. With plenty of physical scope and boasting a really good pedigree too – he’s from the family of Derby winner Auguste Rodin – Never Better heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and appeals as the type to progress further.

