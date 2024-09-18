Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:25 · WED September 18, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Never Better – 16:48 Ayr

Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Roger Varian’s unexposed three-year-old Never Better looks interesting for his in-form stable in the mile handicap at Ayr. Making his debut at Kempton in February, Never Better had three runs on the all-weather early in the year, winning a novice back at Kempton on his second start when clearly all the sharper for his debut. Never Better then had a break of over four months and was gelded in the meantime before shaping well on his handicap/turf debut at Newbury at the end of August. Despite conceding both fitness and experience to the pair who beat him, Never Better was beaten less than a length into third behind Devoirs Choice and Hale End after holding every chance in the final furlong. With plenty of physical scope and boasting a really good pedigree too – he’s from the family of Derby winner Auguste Rodin – Never Better heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and appeals as the type to progress further.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING