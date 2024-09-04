D Day Arvalenreeva hasn’t won since opening her account on handicap debut at Leicester last season, but she has run two cracking races in defeat so far this year, beaten only by a stable-switcher on her return, and very unlucky not to have won at Windsor when last seen in June.

She produced a career-best effort on the latter occasion, travelling well throughout but constantly denied a run from over two furlongs out, finally getting a gap well inside the final furlong and running on well to narrowly be denied. D Day Arvalenreeva returns from a short break just 1 lb higher in the weights and she appears to have been found a very winnable opportunity.