Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
15:35 · WED July 24, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Brindley – 2.00 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus

The Jack Channon-trained Brindley is less exposed than the majority of these and he took his form up a notch on just his second handicap start (first-time tongue-tie) when runner-up at Newbury so looks the way to go.

Though his dam Shanghai Rose was out of a useful winner up to 1m, Brindley has shown enough speed to suggest that this drop back to 7f won’t be an inconvenience and crucially this Timeform 'Horse In Focus’, who is 3 lb clear on weight-adjusted-ratings, is able to race from the same mark as at Newbury.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

