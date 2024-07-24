The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus
The Jack Channon-trained Brindley is less exposed than the majority of these and he took his form up a notch on just his second handicap start (first-time tongue-tie) when runner-up at Newbury so looks the way to go.
Though his dam Shanghai Rose was out of a useful winner up to 1m, Brindley has shown enough speed to suggest that this drop back to 7f won’t be an inconvenience and crucially this Timeform 'Horse In Focus’, who is 3 lb clear on weight-adjusted-ratings, is able to race from the same mark as at Newbury.
