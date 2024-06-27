Iain Jardine’s sprinting mare Giselles Izzy has a fine record at Hamilton and she can notch a fourth win at the track. Both her wins last season came over this six furlongs, including in this very race, and her only start at Hamilton so far this season, in May, was also a successful one when she got up late over five furlongs to snatch a head victory. Giselles Izzy is already back on the mark she won from last month and she very much caught the eye at Thirsk last time when running on into a never-dangerous eighth on a day when a tailwind meant it proved hard to come from off the pace on the sprint course.

