My Harrison George was only denied by a head on his penultimate start and then looked unlucky not to get off the mark at Wolverhampton when last seen in December, conceding first run to the winner after meeting trouble in running. That interference proved the difference between winning and losing for My Harrison George who still looks fairly treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights. This progressive and well-bred four-year-old ought to give a good account on his return if coping with testing ground.

