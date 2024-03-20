Catherine Chroi was a two-time winner in low grade handicaps at Newcastle on her first stint with Iain Jardine but didn't achieve much in Ireland having gone back to Ms Claire O'Connell for a second time. However, she shaped well back with Jardine after five months off when beaten a head over six furlongs at Newcastle last week, travelling fluently and staying on well in the closing stages, just failing to hold off the winner. There should be more to come from her now she is back up and running and is well up to taking a race of this nature.