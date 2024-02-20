This looks a potential match between Harmonya Maker and English raider Marsh Wren, with preference for the former having gained her first success in graded company at this course last month.

Harmonya Maker has to give weight to her five rivals, but her maiden win over Brandy Love in November reads well and she impressed with her accurate jumping when upsetting a Willie Mullins-trained favourite at the track last month. The longer trip here shouldn’t be an issue, and she looks the one to beat for her in-form trainer.