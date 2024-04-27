New Image missed all of the 2023 campaign but he was a ready winner of a five-furlong maiden on his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara (previously with Ger Lyons) here last month, settling matters in the style of a potentially useful sort. New Image had to settle for minor honours on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago, but he shaped really well in third, hitting the line strongly and leaving the impression he could have finished closer had he not been forced wide on the home turn. That was over six furlongs but he's bred to appreciate this extra furlong, and he remains with untapped potential.

