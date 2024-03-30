There’s a bumper field of eighteen for the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares’ Novice Hurdle and that’s largely down to Willie Mullins fielding no fewer than ten of them. Paul Townend sticks with Jade de Grugy who lost her unbeaten record at Cheltenham earlier in the month but Brian Hayes’ mount Cuta des As wouldn’t have to make too much improvement to be a big threat.

She did well in bumpers last spring, including when third both in a listed event at this meeting and later in a Grade 3 contest at the Punchestown Festival. After a ten-month break, she made a near faultless start over hurdles in a mares’ maiden at Punchestown in February, taking over in front from the odds-on favourite Tareze at the last and driven clear to win by four lengths with the remainder beaten a long way. Cuta des As looks a good prospect and the fact that she won over a bit further last time should stand her in good stead with conditions here likely to put a premium on stamina.