Dancing In Paris stayed on strongly and was only beaten a short-head by Esmeray in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Lingfield last month and he stepped up on that when powering three lengths clear at York four days later, relishing the step back up in trip to a mile and a half. He came up just short off this 6 lb higher mark in a steadily-run race at Goodwood last week but he ran well in second and would have benefitted from a sterner test. He is operating at the top of his game, remains fairly treated based on what he showed at York and looks likely to cope with the step up to a mile and three-quarters here.

