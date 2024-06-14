Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:30 · FRI June 14, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Dancing In Paris - 17:00 Sandown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Dancing In Paris stayed on strongly and was only beaten a short-head by Esmeray in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Lingfield last month and he stepped up on that when powering three lengths clear at York four days later, relishing the step back up in trip to a mile and a half. He came up just short off this 6 lb higher mark in a steadily-run race at Goodwood last week but he ran well in second and would have benefitted from a sterner test. He is operating at the top of his game, remains fairly treated based on what he showed at York and looks likely to cope with the step up to a mile and three-quarters here.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

