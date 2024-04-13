Mister Meggit looked a very good prospect when making an impressive winning debut at Carlisle in November, quickening well away inside the final furlong for just a slight shake of the reins, and he produced another stylish display when following up at Doncaster last month, not needing to come off the bridle. Mister Meggit has been winning in the style of one well worth his place in a higher grade and he still has the Timeform 'p' to denote he's likely to improve.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

