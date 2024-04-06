The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Notable Speech justified odds-on favouritism in impressive fashion on his debut over this course and distance in January, showing a good turn of foot to readily make up ground in a steadily-run affair. That effort marked him out as an exciting prospect with more to offer and he duly raised his game when landing a conditions stakes back over this course and distance in February, again picking up well to score with a bit in hand and earning the Horse In Focus Flag. The form of that length success has worked out well as the runner-up, Cuban Tiger, has since won a listed race and Notable Speech looks up to conceding weight to all his rivals here.
