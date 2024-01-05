Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
14:24 · FRI January 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Empty Nest - 14:50 Newcastle

Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Empty Nest was strong in the betting and duly ran his best race when finishing third at Catterick last month, doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did having put himself on the back foot with a bad mistake at the first. The most striking aspect of his performance was his strength at the finish, closing all the way to the line to pass the post just a head and a short head behind the winner. Still totally unexposed after just two starts over fences (and three over hurdles), Empty Nest will be suited by this slightly longer trip and a 1lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from gaining a first career success for Mark Walford, who has his team in good nick (60% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

