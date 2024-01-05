Empty Nest was strong in the betting and duly ran his best race when finishing third at Catterick last month, doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did having put himself on the back foot with a bad mistake at the first. The most striking aspect of his performance was his strength at the finish, closing all the way to the line to pass the post just a head and a short head behind the winner. Still totally unexposed after just two starts over fences (and three over hurdles), Empty Nest will be suited by this slightly longer trip and a 1lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from gaining a first career success for Mark Walford, who has his team in good nick (60% of horses running to form).

