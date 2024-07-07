Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
18:17 · SUN July 07, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Makalu - 19:25 Ripon

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Makalu is having a productive campaign and made it three wins from five starts when successful at Beverley last month, doing well to come from so far back after breaking slowly. Makalu was held up in last and still had plenty to do two furlongs out but he picked up strongly after he was angled out and swept through to lead inside the final 50 yards and win by a cosy length. He's in a higher grade here but he's clearly thriving and the style of his latest success suggests that he's still well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights (he's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING