Makalu is having a productive campaign and made it three wins from five starts when successful at Beverley last month, doing well to come from so far back after breaking slowly. Makalu was held up in last and still had plenty to do two furlongs out but he picked up strongly after he was angled out and swept through to lead inside the final 50 yards and win by a cosy length. He's in a higher grade here but he's clearly thriving and the style of his latest success suggests that he's still well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights (he's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings).

