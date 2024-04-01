D Art D Art was notably strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Gowran Park last month and he shaped better than the result would suggest in fourth as a mistake at the final flight possibly cost him a couple of places. A jumping error had also hindered D Art D Art when runner-up at Down Royal on his previous outing but he's essentially an accurate jumper on the whole and he impressed in that department when getting off the mark over hurdles at Cork three starts ago. His latest effort was over two and a half miles, but he won over two miles at Cork and should cope well with dropping back in trip here. The way he shaped last time suggests he's on a fair mark and he remains capable of better if avoiding errors.

