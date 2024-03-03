Samazul cost €110,000 as a three-year-old and opened his account under Rules in a bumper at this course last season. He ran his best race to date over hurdles when finishing fifth in a big-field maiden at Newbury in January, given a patient ride but making good headway in the straight, where he passed plenty of horses to finish never nearer than at the finish. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, has been allotted a fair opening mark of 98, and has the potential to take a big leap forward now for a yard enjoying a grand season in a first-time tongue tie.