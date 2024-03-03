The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Samazul cost €110,000 as a three-year-old and opened his account under Rules in a bumper at this course last season. He ran his best race to date over hurdles when finishing fifth in a big-field maiden at Newbury in January, given a patient ride but making good headway in the straight, where he passed plenty of horses to finish never nearer than at the finish. He has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, has been allotted a fair opening mark of 98, and has the potential to take a big leap forward now for a yard enjoying a grand season in a first-time tongue tie.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.