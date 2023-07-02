Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:52 · SUN July 02, 2023

Monday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Tropez Power - 16:25 Pontefract

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Tropez Power is able to compete off a lower mark on turf than the all-weather and he has shaped like a well-treated horse on his last couple of outings. He was unable to match the winner's finishing effort when runner-up at Doncaster on his penultimate start, but he impressed with how well he travelled through that race and he also tanked along when runner-up at York last month in a race in which he was caught further back than ideal. He runs off the same mark here and the forecast strong pace will suit his style.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING