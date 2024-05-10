Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus
Master Builder wasn’t an expensive purchase, for all his price rose to €24,000 as a yearling, but he looks a good buy for his thriving yard having shaped encouragingly when 1¾ lengths second of 8 to Lyric in a C&D maiden last month.
This is a hot little race for Windsor which should mean he is a bigger price than might otherwise be the case, but Master Builder is likely to improve plenty for that first experience (where he was sent off at 17/2) and continue his progression as his stamina is drawn out (dam won over as far as 1½m in France).
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.