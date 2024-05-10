Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday

Master Builder – 17:35 Windsor

Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus

Master Builder wasn’t an expensive purchase, for all his price rose to €24,000 as a yearling, but he looks a good buy for his thriving yard having shaped encouragingly when 1¾ lengths second of 8 to Lyric in a C&D maiden last month.

This is a hot little race for Windsor which should mean he is a bigger price than might otherwise be the case, but Master Builder is likely to improve plenty for that first experience (where he was sent off at 17/2) and continue his progression as his stamina is drawn out (dam won over as far as 1½m in France).