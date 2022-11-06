Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from the Dante meeting
What clues can help you unpick a horserace?

Timeform: Five ways to improve your betting using Race Passes

By Timeform
14:01 · SUN November 06, 2022

Timeform's Flat editor David Johnson highlights how you can improve your betting using Race Passes.

Johnson explains what Timeform ratings are and how they help, how you can find reasons to disagree with the betting market, the biases you need to be aware of, how the pace can shape a race and why price is so important. Watch below.

Timeform Race Passes are the ultimate form guide, providing Timeform analysis, flags and ratings for every runner in every race in Britain and Ireland.

Timeform Flat Offer

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING