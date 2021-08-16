Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Run To Milan had to settle for third in the three-mile handicap chase at Exeter but he shaped with encouragement and should gain compensation before long. Run To Milan, a wide-margin winner over course and distance on his final start last season, had a much higher mark to contend with on Tuesday but he went through the race like a well-handicapped horse and, indeed, the best at the weights. Run To Milan impressed with how powerfully he travelled and he jumped well in the main. Unfortunately, his only jumping lapse was a serious one as he blundered at the last when still holding every chance, albeit having been narrowly headed by the eventual winner. Run To Milan, who lost second on the line after failing to recover from that bad mistake, is relatively lightly raced over fences and the way he moved through much of the race suggests he may be capable of a bit better.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!