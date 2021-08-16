Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Run To Milan had to settle for third in the three-mile handicap chase at Exeter but he shaped with encouragement and should gain compensation before long.
Run To Milan, a wide-margin winner over course and distance on his final start last season, had a much higher mark to contend with on Tuesday but he went through the race like a well-handicapped horse and, indeed, the best at the weights.
Run To Milan impressed with how powerfully he travelled and he jumped well in the main. Unfortunately, his only jumping lapse was a serious one as he blundered at the last when still holding every chance, albeit having been narrowly headed by the eventual winner. Run To Milan, who lost second on the line after failing to recover from that bad mistake, is relatively lightly raced over fences and the way he moved through much of the race suggests he may be capable of a bit better.
This looked a useful handicap and it was won by an improving three-year-old in the shape of Marching Army. However, it’s fair to say that the fourth, PISTOLETTO, was probably an unlucky loser, not getting the rub of the green at all in the straight and finding the line coming too soon.
This performance proves that Pistoletto doesn't necessarily need a speed test to excel at this trip. He certainly caught the eye with how quickly he eroded the deficit late on, finishing best of all in a solidly-run race to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.
Pistoletto is clearly going through a good spell at the moment – he is unfortunate not to have racked up three wins from his last four starts – and there should be more races to be won with him on the all-weather this winter. He is very much one to keep on the right side.
