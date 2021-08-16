Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Brian Hughes got the job done on Gredin in division two of the novices' hurdle at Carlisle but the eye was drawn to OPERATION OVERLORD throughout the contest. Whereas the winner was close up throughout, Lucinda Russell's horse was held up early before making quite stealthy headway to be in striking distance at the bottom of the hill. He put in a good jump two-out before looking to switch to the inside but Derek Fox brought him back out to have a better look at the last and eventual third Paddy The Horse came across him and gave him a real bump. It wasn't a race-defining moment but it certainly didn't help Operation Overlord close down the winner who had flown, and from this point he looks likely to go down the handicap route following this third attempt over timber.

A daughter of Frankel out of a half-sister to Crystal Ocean, there were always going to be plenty of eyes on CRYSTAL CAPRICE at Newmarket on Saturday. In the end she finished a well-beaten fifth behind Bermuda but not before she showed enough to suggest she was going to be a potential big improver at three. It was the way she moved through to challenge approaching The Dip that impressed before she weakened out of contention inside the distance. She'll be a different proposition next season stepped up in trip and is in the right hands to flourish.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Friday YANTARNI Second, 7f maiden, Newmarket, Friday October 29 Strong in the market, YANTARNI looked a colt of some potential despite finding Audience too hot to handle on debut in division one of the 888sport British EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket. The winner broke smartly, travelled sweetly towards the head of affairs and quickened nicely to put matters to bed heading into the Dip. It was almost the opposite story for the Godolphin runner who was slowly away and messed around in the rear of the field. He was switched to the outside two furlongs out, down the unfavoured centre of the track, just as Audience set sail for home. James Doyle finally got him organised and he gathered real momentum upon meeting the rising ground to come through for second without being given even remotely a hard time. A well-related son of Dubawi he should be up to opening his account next time before making up into a nice three-year-old for his top team.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday CALL OF THE WILD Second, 2m novices' hurdle, Stratford, Thursday October 28 Alan King's CALL OF THE WILD looks a winner-in-waiting following his second at Stratford on Thursday. JP McManus' horse won a bumper easily at Huntingdon in May and he would've got off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt but for making a mess of the last. Despite that he knuckled down well and was only beaten half a length at the line, so compensation awaits this nicely-bred four-year-old.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday NOVA LEGEND Fourth, 1m maiden, Nottingham, Wednesday October 27 Saeed bin Suroor's superb October record at Nottingham continued on Wednesday when Island Falcon swooped to beat Barley in the EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes. Fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby won the race last year with subsequent Cazoo Derby winner Adayar, and with five horses under the Boys In Blue ownership in the first nine home today it's a case of take your pick when it comes to the eyecatcher. However, don't watch the blue silks for one viewing and keep your eyes on NOVA LEGEND in the white and red for Hugo Palmer. The 550,000gns Galileo breaks from stall 12 and is pushed along at an early stage, but he stays on well for a close-up fourth and looks one to follow in middle-distance events next year.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday ON THE PLATFORM Second, 2m4f novices' handicap chase, Bangor, Tuesday October 26 John Groucott does very well with his novice handicap chasers and ON THE PLATFORM shaped with plenty of promise on his debut in the sphere at Bangor. The five-year-old won a novices' handicap hurdle at the track in May off a rating of 88 and he's clearly continued his progression over the bigger obstacles. He was the only one to give chase to impressive winner Representing Bob, now 2-2 over fences for Jamie Snowden, and he's a good reason to think this represents solid form. Without the mistake two from home he might've got even closer, but there looks to be races to be won with him over fences and given his trainer's record with this type of horse that's likely to be sooner rather than later.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday EY UP ITS THE BOSS Second, 6f nursery, Redcar, Monday October 25 The first six home in Monday's nursery at Redcar came from stalls four, 18, one, five, six and two so the performance of runner-up EY UP ITS THE BOSS needs marking up quite considerably. He carried different colour to advertised so the replay is worth a couple of views as he flew out of his high draw and immediately made a beeline for the opposite side of the track. Tony Coyle's horse made a pretty good fist of it too, sitting just off the leader, Rockprincess, who kept up the gallop and went on to win the race, and boxing on bravely in the final furlong. He was quite well held in the end but that means he shouldn't be going up much in the weights - if at all - and granted normal further improvement really ought to be winning races from his lowly mark.