Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:01 · TUE October 01, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

MOONSTONE BOY

Third, 5f handicap, Hamilton, Monday 30 September

Moonstone Boy was unable to complete the hat-trick at Hamilton but he shaped better than the bare result when beaten a length and a quarter in third.

Moonstone Boy was awkward leaving the stalls which placed him on the back foot, and he had to use some petrol to secure a good position.

That early effort possibly told late on as Moonstone Boy had no more to offer inside the final half-furlong, and he was held when forced to switch close home, but he showed he remains on a competitive mark despite going up 6 lb for his couple of wins in August.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

