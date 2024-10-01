Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Moonstone Boy was unable to complete the hat-trick at Hamilton but he shaped better than the bare result when beaten a length and a quarter in third.

Moonstone Boy was awkward leaving the stalls which placed him on the back foot, and he had to use some petrol to secure a good position.

That early effort possibly told late on as Moonstone Boy had no more to offer inside the final half-furlong, and he was held when forced to switch close home, but he showed he remains on a competitive mark despite going up 6 lb for his couple of wins in August.