Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Third, 5f handicap, Hamilton, Monday 30 September
Moonstone Boy was unable to complete the hat-trick at Hamilton but he shaped better than the bare result when beaten a length and a quarter in third.
Moonstone Boy was awkward leaving the stalls which placed him on the back foot, and he had to use some petrol to secure a good position.
That early effort possibly told late on as Moonstone Boy had no more to offer inside the final half-furlong, and he was held when forced to switch close home, but he showed he remains on a competitive mark despite going up 6 lb for his couple of wins in August.
