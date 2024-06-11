Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 1m3½f handicap, Windsor, Monday 10 June
D Day Arvalenreeva was arguably unlucky not to score on her return at Leicester last month when she was only denied by a short head after conceding first run to the winner, and she was even more unfortunate not to strike at Windsor on Monday.
D Day Arvalenreeva again had to settle for second but she probably would have been a comfortable winner had she not been short of room for much of the final couple of furlongs.
She picked up well when finally getting the gap inside the last half-furlong, only missing out by a head, and it shouldn't be long before this in-form filly gains a deserved success.
