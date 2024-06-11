Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

D Day Arvalenreeva was arguably unlucky not to score on her return at Leicester last month when she was only denied by a short head after conceding first run to the winner, and she was even more unfortunate not to strike at Windsor on Monday.

D Day Arvalenreeva again had to settle for second but she probably would have been a comfortable winner had she not been short of room for much of the final couple of furlongs.

She picked up well when finally getting the gap inside the last half-furlong, only missing out by a head, and it shouldn't be long before this in-form filly gains a deserved success.