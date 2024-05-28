Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Fourth, 1¼m handicap, Redcar, Tuesday 28 May
Machete had won at listed level in France for Fabrice Chappet and he showed plenty of promise on his first start for David O'Meara in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar on Monday, faring best of those held up in a race where a prominent pitch seemed a big advantage.
Machete travelled well but was short of room inside the final three furlongs and wasn't in the clear until just over a furlong out.
He put in some good late work under a hands-and-heels ride, staying on to take fourth close home, and he looks one to be interested in on the back of this encouraging effort for a yard that does notably well with its recruits.
