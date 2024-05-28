Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Machete had won at listed level in France for Fabrice Chappet and he showed plenty of promise on his first start for David O'Meara in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar on Monday, faring best of those held up in a race where a prominent pitch seemed a big advantage.

Machete travelled well but was short of room inside the final three furlongs and wasn't in the clear until just over a furlong out.

He put in some good late work under a hands-and-heels ride, staying on to take fourth close home, and he looks one to be interested in on the back of this encouraging effort for a yard that does notably well with its recruits.