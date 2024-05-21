Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Fight For You boasts an excellent pedigree - she's a daughter of Group 1 winner Fallen For You and a half-sister to several winners including the smart Glorious Journey - and she shaped with encouragement on her debut at Windsor on Monday.

Fight For You showed her inexperience by breaking slowly and also ran green when shaken up over two furlongs out, while she was further inconvenienced by meeting trouble over a furlong out while making headway.

She only finished seventh but is the sort to improve markedly for the initial experience (she was given the Timeform large P) and she can take a big enough step forward to be of interest in a similar event.