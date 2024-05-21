Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Seventh, 1m fillies' maiden, Windsor, Monday 20 May
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Fight For You boasts an excellent pedigree - she's a daughter of Group 1 winner Fallen For You and a half-sister to several winners including the smart Glorious Journey - and she shaped with encouragement on her debut at Windsor on Monday.
Fight For You showed her inexperience by breaking slowly and also ran green when shaken up over two furlongs out, while she was further inconvenienced by meeting trouble over a furlong out while making headway.
She only finished seventh but is the sort to improve markedly for the initial experience (she was given the Timeform large P) and she can take a big enough step forward to be of interest in a similar event.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org