Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Ciotog had been running well on the all-weather, finishing placed on all three starts since the turn of the year, and he shaped better than the result would suggest when fourth on his return to turf at Bath on Monday.

Ciotog was shuffled back under three furlongs out and was short of room and hampered inside the final couple of furlongs before running on to take fourth close home.

He won back-to-back mile handicaps at Bath when last seen on turf in the summer and is back down to his last winning mark, so he's one to watch out for.