Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday SPIRITED DANCER Runner-up, 5f fillies' novice, Kempton, Wednesday 10 April

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Spirited Dancer comes from a good family - her dam is a half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Bethrah - and she shaped encouragingly when runner-up on debut at Kempton on Wednesday. Spirited Dancer was slowly into stride and raced off the pace but she made progress entering the final furlong and ran on well, looking like the penny was really starting to drop, to get to within a neck of the winner. A lack of early sharpness counted against Spirited Dancer but she should benefit from the experience and is likely to be suited by a step up to six furlongs.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday CATTON LADY Third, 7f handicap, Thirsk, Tuesday 9 April

Catton Lady shaped well on her first run of the year for Mick & David Easterby, stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time after a sprinting campaign at two and on softer ground (heavy) than previously too. She did particularly well as a tailwind in the straight made it hard to get involved from the rear throughout the card, but having raced off the pace and still with plenty to do under two furlongs out, she stayed on to take third, just under three lengths behind winner Sea The Dream. Successful on her debut at Carlisle last year, Catton Lady split a couple of fairly useful colts when runner-up in a novice at Pontefract on her penultimate two-year-old start and is one to be interested in, with stiffer tests bound to suit on this evidence.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday DEVOIRS CHOICE Fourth, 1m novice, Lingfield, Monday 8 April

Having his third run in novices on the all-weather in recent months, the Ed Walker-trained Devoirs Choice showed similar form to his previous starts whilst running an eye-catching race in the end. Held up in a race run at just a steady gallop, Devoirs Choice was hampered briefly early in the straight before keeping on well in the final furlong and finished with running left to take fourth, five and a half lengths behind winning favourite Cynosure. Raced only at a mile so far, Devoirs Choice, whose dam won at a mile and a half, will improve as his stamina is drawn out and looks the type who’ll be of interest in handicaps.