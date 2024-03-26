Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 1¼m handicap, Newcastle, Monday 25 March
Westernesse had been off the track since finishing third at York last June and he shaped well to fill the same position on his return to action in a good race for the grade at Newcastle on Tuesday.
Westernesse was never able to get on terms with the thriving winner Asgard's Captain, who was completing a hat-trick, but he ran on nicely after picking his way through over two furlongs out.
He's entitled to be sharper following this first start for nine months and he remains unexposed over a mile and a quarter after only two starts at a trip he is bred to appreciate.
