Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Miners Gamble shaped with encouragement when third on his all-weather and handicap debut at Newcastle on Monday, stepping up on what he had shown in three starts in maiden and novice company.

Miners Gamble, who was making his first start since September, was slowly into strike and waited with, but he made headway at halfway and kept on well inside the final furlong, ultimately losing out by only a couple of necks to rivals who were ridden more prominently.

He's bred to stay longer trips - his dam stayed two miles - and a step up in trip could draw further improvement.