Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

The Andrew Balding-trained Superb Force, a half-brother to Group 1 winners El Bodegon and Best Solution, is bred to be better than his opening BHA mark of 60 and duly improved a good deal on the modest form he’d shown at best in his three maidens.

The combination of a step up to a mile and a first-time visor meant that he travelled with much more enthusiasm than previously before making good headway on the inner entering the straight to move upsides around a furlong out. While he kept on well, he was edged out in the dying strides to go down by just a head to fellow improver Prince Eric.

The pair pulled clear and, with further improvement to come, Superb Force looks one to be interested in for similar events.