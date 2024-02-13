Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
13:19 · TUE February 13, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

ANCIENT MYTH

Runner-up, 1m1½f novice, Wolverhampton, Monday 12 January

Ancient Myth was ultimately no match for the impressive winner Endless Victory, who picked up really powerfully to sprint clear, but he showed plenty on debut in this three-year-old novice and will be one to note in a similar event.

Ancient Myth, a 425,000 guineas yearling purchase, raced in snatches and showed his inexperience on his first start for Karl Burke, but he kept on well when the dash for home developed and finished a clear second.

He seems sure to benefit from the experience and won't always bump into such an exciting prospect.

