Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Runner-up, 1m1½f novice, Wolverhampton, Monday 12 January
Ancient Myth was ultimately no match for the impressive winner Endless Victory, who picked up really powerfully to sprint clear, but he showed plenty on debut in this three-year-old novice and will be one to note in a similar event.
Ancient Myth, a 425,000 guineas yearling purchase, raced in snatches and showed his inexperience on his first start for Karl Burke, but he kept on well when the dash for home developed and finished a clear second.
He seems sure to benefit from the experience and won't always bump into such an exciting prospect.
