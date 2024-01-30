Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Something To Do showed very little in maiden and novice company last year but proved a different proposition when runner-up on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Monday. Something To Do, who was upped markedly in trip, fitted with headgear for the first time and had been gelded since last seen in September, was only denied half a length by the long odds-on favourite after giving him plenty to think about. He was three lengths clear of the remainder and showed enough to suggest he's well up to winning races from his lowly mark, while George Boughey's record of running up sequences with similar types is also encouraging.

