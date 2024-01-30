Sporting Life
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
11:33 · TUE January 30, 2024

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SOMETHING TO DO

Runner-up, 1½m handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 29 January

Something To Do showed very little in maiden and novice company last year but proved a different proposition when runner-up on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Monday. Something To Do, who was upped markedly in trip, fitted with headgear for the first time and had been gelded since last seen in September, was only denied half a length by the long odds-on favourite after giving him plenty to think about. He was three lengths clear of the remainder and showed enough to suggest he's well up to winning races from his lowly mark, while George Boughey's record of running up sequences with similar types is also encouraging.

