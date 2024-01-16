Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Fourth, 6f novice, Lingfield, Monday 15 January
Swing The Ring boasts a decent pedigree for the all-weather - he's by Not This Time and out of a winner in the US who has already produced several winners in North America - and he shaped with promise when fourth on debut at Lingfield.
Swing The Ring was strong in the betting but was held back by inexperience, showing that lack of knowhow by breaking slowly and also running green in the straight.
However, he kept on well inside the final furlong under a hands-and-heels ride and, with improvement on the cards, is one to note for a similar event.
