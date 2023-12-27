Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This Grade 1 - formally known as the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown - is a cracking edition for the new card at Aintree on Boxing Day and the inaugural running was full of depth.

It was won by Jango Baie who maintained his unbeaten record under Rules, but Farren Glory was moving through the race like a horse a cut above his rivals prior to departing at the second-last.

He had just powered to the front before taking off far too early at that flight which surely deprived him of a second successive Grade 1 victory over hurdles and he is very much a horse to keep on following. Farren Glory surely won't be long in making amends.