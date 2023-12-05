Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
16:39 · TUE December 05, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

HEATHERDOWN HERO

Third, 1¾m handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 4 December

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Heatherdown Hero has slipped 11 lb in the weights since joining this yard at the start of the year but he shaped as if back in form when catching the eye at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Heatherdown Hero was unable to challenge the front pair, but he ran on well into third in the straight after travelling powerfully but finding himself short of room on the turn for home.

The Rebecca Menzies yard is in superb form at present and Heatherdown Hero, who is 9 lb below his last winning mark, is one to be interested in following this encouraging effort.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING