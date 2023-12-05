Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Heatherdown Hero has slipped 11 lb in the weights since joining this yard at the start of the year but he shaped as if back in form when catching the eye at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Heatherdown Hero was unable to challenge the front pair, but he ran on well into third in the straight after travelling powerfully but finding himself short of room on the turn for home.

The Rebecca Menzies yard is in superb form at present and Heatherdown Hero, who is 9 lb below his last winning mark, is one to be interested in following this encouraging effort.