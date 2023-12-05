Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 1¾m handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 4 December
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Heatherdown Hero has slipped 11 lb in the weights since joining this yard at the start of the year but he shaped as if back in form when catching the eye at Wolverhampton on Monday.
Heatherdown Hero was unable to challenge the front pair, but he ran on well into third in the straight after travelling powerfully but finding himself short of room on the turn for home.
The Rebecca Menzies yard is in superb form at present and Heatherdown Hero, who is 9 lb below his last winning mark, is one to be interested in following this encouraging effort.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.