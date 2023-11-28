Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Third, 2m handicap hurdle, Ludlow, Monday 27 November
Breaking Cover had offered plenty to work with when placed on both starts in maiden/novice company and he again shaped with promise when third on his handicap debut at Ludlow on Monday.
Breaking Cover impressed with how he went through the race, travelling best and looking the most likely winner at the second-last.
He ultimately had to settle for third but he was only beaten by another progressive youngster and a mare who's dropped quickly in the weights, and it's reasonable to assume it's a good piece of form for the grade. This effort shows that Breaking Cover has entered handicap company on a fair mark and he remains on a fair mark.
