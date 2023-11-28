Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Horse in Focus Eyecatcher

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
10:18 · TUE November 28, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

BREAKING COVER

Third, 2m handicap hurdle, Ludlow, Monday 27 November

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Breaking Cover had offered plenty to work with when placed on both starts in maiden/novice company and he again shaped with promise when third on his handicap debut at Ludlow on Monday.

Breaking Cover impressed with how he went through the race, travelling best and looking the most likely winner at the second-last.

He ultimately had to settle for third but he was only beaten by another progressive youngster and a mare who's dropped quickly in the weights, and it's reasonable to assume it's a good piece of form for the grade. This effort shows that Breaking Cover has entered handicap company on a fair mark and he remains on a fair mark.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING