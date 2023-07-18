Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Forest Demon ran well when a close-up third at Newmarket on his penultimate start and he produced another encouraging effort when runner-up behind an unexposed and improving filly at Windsor on Monday.

Forest Dream, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, travelled well but found himself short of room from three furlongs out and was shuffled back around two furlongs out.

After being switched he made good headway over a furlong out and threw down a strong challenge but was unable to overhaul the winner who, like many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard on handicap debut, relished the step up in trip.

Forest Demon can have his effort upgraded after meeting trouble in a messy race and he showed enough to suggest that he's up to winning off similar marks.