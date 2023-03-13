Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Cheltenham
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
09:10 · TUE March 14, 2023

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SHARVARA

Runner-up, 7f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 13 March

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The penultimate seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on Monday was run at a steady pace and a prominent position proved an advantage.

Runner-up Sharvara shaped well with that in mind as he was held up after breaking awkwardly leaving the stalls, but kept on well inside the final furlong to get to within half a length of the winner.

He would have benefited from a stronger gallop and will also be suited by stepping back up to a mile, so he's one to watch out for, particularly as it's still early days with Archie Watson (that was just his second start for the yard).

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING