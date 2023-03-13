Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The penultimate seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on Monday was run at a steady pace and a prominent position proved an advantage.

Runner-up Sharvara shaped well with that in mind as he was held up after breaking awkwardly leaving the stalls, but kept on well inside the final furlong to get to within half a length of the winner.

He would have benefited from a stronger gallop and will also be suited by stepping back up to a mile, so he's one to watch out for, particularly as it's still early days with Archie Watson (that was just his second start for the yard).