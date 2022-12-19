Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Drill To Dream was unable to reward support at Kempton on Monday but she found only a thriving rival too strong and is likely to be high on the shortlist next time.

Drill To Dream had dropped in the weights after some underwhelming efforts but, in a change of headgear, she bounced back to form, sticking to her task well to finish runner-up to a rival completing a quick-fire hat-trick.

It was encouraging how Drill To Dream, who was beaten three-quarters of a length, pulled three lengths clear of the third and she is evidently on a handy mark at present.