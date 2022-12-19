Sporting Life
RACING NEW - DELETE

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
18:25 · MON December 19, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

DRILL TO DREAM

Runner-up, 1m3f handicap, Kempton, Monday 19 December

Drill To Dream was unable to reward support at Kempton on Monday but she found only a thriving rival too strong and is likely to be high on the shortlist next time.

Drill To Dream had dropped in the weights after some underwhelming efforts but, in a change of headgear, she bounced back to form, sticking to her task well to finish runner-up to a rival completing a quick-fire hat-trick.

It was encouraging how Drill To Dream, who was beaten three-quarters of a length, pulled three lengths clear of the third and she is evidently on a handy mark at present.

Next Off

