Drill To Dream was unable to reward support at Kempton on Monday but she found only a thriving rival too strong and is likely to be high on the shortlist next time.
Drill To Dream had dropped in the weights after some underwhelming efforts but, in a change of headgear, she bounced back to form, sticking to her task well to finish runner-up to a rival completing a quick-fire hat-trick.
It was encouraging how Drill To Dream, who was beaten three-quarters of a length, pulled three lengths clear of the third and she is evidently on a handy mark at present.
