RACING NEW - DELETE

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
19:09 · TUE December 06, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

SALADAM

Runner-up, 2½m novices' hurdle, Uttoxeter, Tuesday 6 December

Saladam had offered encouragement when third over this course and distance on his hurdling debut last month and he shaped similarly in second here, doing well to sustain his run after making plenty of ground to get into contention.

Saladam was unable to get on terms with the winner, Hitching Jacking, who was much-improved from his hurdling debut, but he stuck to his task well enough to finish five lengths clear of the third in an interesting novice.

He has made a promising start to his career and remains potentially useful so should have no problem winning a maiden or novice hurdle.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

BONTTAY

Runner-up, 2m mares' novices' hurdle, Lingfield, Monday 5 December

A three-timer bumper winner and second to the highly promising Queen's Gamble in a Listed NH Flat race at Cheltenham on her seasonal debut last month, Bonttay was understandably sent off a skinny price to get off to the perfect start over obstacles at Lingfield.

The race didn't quite go to plan, however, the daughter of Westerner making an early mistake and then - after coming under pressure - rather fluffing the final flight too.

She proved a hard ride for Paddy Brennan on the run-in but was staying on quite strongly, despite hanging in the closing stages, and won't be long in going one better over obstacles with this initial outing under the belt.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

