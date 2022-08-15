Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
19:51 · TUE August 16, 2022

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

VEGA SICILIA

Third, 1m novice, Kempton, Tuesday 16 August

Vega Sicilia had been held back by inexperience when finishing down the field at Windsor in June on his only outing for Andrew Balding and, despite not being the finished article, he showed a lot more at Kempton on his first start for Harry and Roger Charlton.

Vega Sicilia was briefly niggled along before the turn for home, showing his inexperience, but he kept on strongly in the home straight, passing plenty of rivals and creating a positive impression.

He is likely to progress again with this experience under his belt, while stepping back up to a mile and a quarter is also an option based on what he showed at Kempton.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SAKHEER

Second, 6f maiden, Windsor, Monday 15 August

Sakheer, a €550,000 purchase at the breeze-ups, was unable to justify short-price favouritism at Windsor but he shaped well and is likely to take all the beating next time.

Sakheer was slowly away but he made good headway over two furlongs out and held every chance until close home, eventually going down by half a length to another newcomer who found plenty.

It's worth noting that Sakheer pulled four and three-quarters lengths clear of the third and he is entitled to improve on this promising introduction.

