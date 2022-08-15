Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Vega Sicilia had been held back by inexperience when finishing down the field at Windsor in June on his only outing for Andrew Balding and, despite not being the finished article, he showed a lot more at Kempton on his first start for Harry and Roger Charlton.

Vega Sicilia was briefly niggled along before the turn for home, showing his inexperience, but he kept on strongly in the home straight, passing plenty of rivals and creating a positive impression.

He is likely to progress again with this experience under his belt, while stepping back up to a mile and a quarter is also an option based on what he showed at Kempton.